Operation Return Home canceled for Louisville woman

WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 11:40 AM. EST February 06, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is no longer looking for a 72-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier on Monday morning.

Patricia Hemming has been reported missing  when she was last seen walking away from the 3500 block of Water Leaf Court, Louisville, Ky., 40207, around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 6.

Again, the Operation Retrun Home has been canceled for Hemming. 

