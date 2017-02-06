Operation Return Home canceled for Louisville woman

Patricia Hemming

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is no longer looking for a 72-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier on Monday morning.

Patricia Hemming has been reported missing when she was last seen walking away from the 3500 block of Water Leaf Court, Louisville, Ky., 40207, around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 6.

Again, the Operation Retrun Home has been canceled for Hemming.

