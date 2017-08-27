Police looking for missing 18-year-old from Bernstadt, KY

Tommie Sizemore

Louisville, KY - Police are currently looking for Tommie Sizemore, 18, of East Bernstadt, KY. He was reported as missing on August 27th, 2017. He was last seen on August 24th, 2017 at 2 a.m. at the E.B. Medical Clinic parking lot in Laurel County.

Sizemore is described as a white male, 130-pounds, 5' 8", with short brown hair.

If you have any information on Sizemore's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600.

© 2017 WHAS-TV