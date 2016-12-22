Police look back on parental guidelines after 2015 Mall St. Matthews melee

Police stationed outside the Mall St. Matthews after riots closed the mall one day after Christmas. (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- "Most of the shoppers are well-behaved," said St. Matthews Police Officer Doug Curtis.

It makes his job much easier. He spends his afternoon making the rounds around Mall St. Matthews.

"I would encourage everybody to feel very safe to come shop at the mall," he said.

Last year, that shopping experience ended early for some customers as police were overwhelmed with calls of confrontational kids who refused to leave. It resulted in a curfew for teens 17 and under on Friday and Saturdays. They must be with an adult after 4 p-m.

"From a law enforcement standpoint and from a mall security standpoint, I think it's a very successful program," he told WHAS11.

Curtis says disturbance calls dropped off significantly since those changes started. He understands the mall is a popular hang-out spot, but believes it is not a place to loiter.

"Certainly there is a need for young people have something to do - to have activities, but that's not the mall's responsibility," Curtis said.

This time of year, he said there are more officers outside and inside looking for those grinches who are out to cause problems. He said if you follow the law and know your surroundings, your shopping experience should be worry-free.

"This year has been very smooth," Curtis said.