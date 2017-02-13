Police: Ky. woman charged with 100 animal abuse charges arrested again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Trimble County woman jailed and facing 100 animal abuse charges has been arrested again, according to police.

The Trimble County Sheriff’s Department said Marlena Robinson borrowed one of the horses rescued from her Bedford, Kentucky from someone who lives in Washington State for breeding purposes. In the contract, officials said she was supposed return the horse to its owner and never did.

Robinson is charged with theft by deception, a felony.

In early February, officials found nearly 40 animals dead on a farm Robinson owns.

She is expected to appear in court on the charge Feb. 14.

(© 2017 WHAS)