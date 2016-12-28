WHAS
Police: Kentucky inmate shot during hostage situation

KSR inmate shot and killed in hostage situation

AP , WHAS 11:18 PM. EST December 28, 2016

LAGRANGE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say an inmate at Kentucky State Reformatory was fatally shot by officers during an alleged hostage situation with a prison nurse.

State police say in a release the inmate, David Carver, allegedly took a nurse hostage with an improvised weapon on Tuesday night at the prison in LaGrange.

Troopers trained in hostage negotiation responded, and attempted to convince Carver to surrender.

When negotiations began to break down, the prison sent in an emergency response team and cleared the scene. According to state police, as negotiations continued, Carver made an aggressive move toward a member of the response team and was shot.

Carver was transported to Baptist Health in LaGrange and was pronounced dead by the Oldham County Coroner's office at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

