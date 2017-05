NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A police investigation is underway on Spring House Lane in Hillview.

Hillview Police Chief Bill Mahoney said the area is locked down.

From SKY11, it appears there is a heavy police presence in Hillview.

Little other details are available at this time.

© 2017 WHAS-TV