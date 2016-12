Crime scene tape (Photo: WCNC.com/ Tegna station)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of East Chestnut Street in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood this afternoon.

Police confirm a victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



So far no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information you are urged to call 574-LMPD.