LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A male was fatally shot at 17th and Broadway on Feb. 2 in the California area.
The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m.
Broadway is shut down in this area. Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson, Dwight Mitchell, said it will be closed through at least rush hour.
There is also a report of a stabbing in that same area. The stabbing reportedly happened at Dixie and St. Catherine.
Mitchell said the two incidents are related.
About 15 minutes before the shooting happened MetroSafe received a report of a stabbing at Dixie and St. Catherine Street.
