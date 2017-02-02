WHAS
Close

Police investigating deadly shooting at 17th, Broadway

LMPD's Dwight Mitchell updates media on deadly shooting at 17th, Broadway

WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 4:37 PM. EST February 02, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) –  A male was fatally shot at 17th and Broadway on Feb. 2 in the California area. 

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m.

Broadway is shut down in this area. Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson, Dwight Mitchell, said it will be closed through at least rush hour. 

There is also a report of a stabbing in that same area. The stabbing reportedly happened at Dixie and St. Catherine. 

Mitchell said the two incidents are related.

About 15 minutes before the shooting happened MetroSafe received a report of a stabbing at Dixie and St. Catherine Street.

 

 

 

(© 2017 WHAS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories