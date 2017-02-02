Police are investigating a fatal shooting at 17th and Broadway on Feb. 2. (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A male was fatally shot at 17th and Broadway on Feb. 2 in the California area.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m.

Broadway is shut down in this area. Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson, Dwight Mitchell, said it will be closed through at least rush hour.

There is also a report of a stabbing in that same area. The stabbing reportedly happened at Dixie and St. Catherine.

Mitchell said the two incidents are related.

About 15 minutes before the shooting happened MetroSafe received a report of a stabbing at Dixie and St. Catherine Street.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the area of Dixie and St. Catherine on Feb. 2. (Photo: SKY11/WHAS11)

