Animal control officers confirm there are at least 15 horses dead on the property. They've also found a number of dead rabbits. (Photo: Ana Rivera)

TRIMBLE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police are investigating a farm in Bedford, Ky. after dead horses were found on the property.

The farm is located on Perkinson Lane.

Deputies were on the property serving search warrants.

There are more than a dozen other horses in bad shape. Officials said rabbits were also found dead.

