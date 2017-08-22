LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Police are now considering the possibility that alcohol played a role in the boat crash that claimed one life on the Ohio River Monday night, Aug. 21.

The coroner has identified the victim as 46-year-old Robyn Storr. Authorities have not released the name of the man who was driving the boat.

The late night crash happened between Limestone Marina and Captains Quarters, Authorities responded to the 5800 block of River Road.

"Someone called in that they thought they heard a loud thud, they didn't know if they had struck something or something else had struck something," Harrods Creek Fire Chief Kevin Tyler said.

Harrods Creek Fire was the first o the scene. Officers said when they arrived, they found a boat smashed into a barge.

"At first arrival at the boat, they didn't appear to find anyone, it was eerily quiet. Once they boarded the boat the boat they were able to locate and come in contact with the two patients," Tyler explained.

Officer said Storr was dead and the driver was semi-conscious when they found them.

Tyler said, "The officer in charge decided to tow the boat with the patients on board so while towing the boat they discovered was taking on water."

With the damaged boat quickly going under, first responders transferred the victims to their rescue boat and then rushed to Captain's Quarters where Anchorage EMS was waiting for them.

LMPD took over the investigation from there, maintaining hours later that they still don't know why the boat crashed where it did.

"They've been there for years, they're there all the time so it’s not like this barge was parked out of place," Tyler said.

Late Tuesday LMPD confirmed they are considering the possibility that the crash was alcohol related. For now, no one is facing charges.



