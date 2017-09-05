Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are calling a child’s burns accidental after he caught fire during an incident involving gasoline Tuesday.

Police were called to the 5200 block of Alba Way after initial reports of a 9-year-old boy with burns around 8 p.m.

According to police, the 9-year-old and another boy were in the backyard building a fort and wanted to cook food. Police said their fire got out of control.

Police say the 9-year-old received burns to the left side of his body including the neck area.

The child was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

LMPD believes this was accidental and no charges have been filed.

Arson officials will be investigating.

