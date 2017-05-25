Police investigating after chase through Clark Co., Louisville

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – Police in Clark County are investigating after a chase that took them through Louisville.

The chase began with police pursuing a suspect in Clark County and then moved to Louisville. The suspect made his way back across the river near Clark Memorial Hospital where the chase ended.

The suspect was taken to Clark Memorial Hospital.

Very few details have been released at this time.

