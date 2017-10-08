WHAS
Close

Police investigate shooting in Shively

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 9:15 PM. EDT October 08, 2017

SHIVELY, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police are investigating after a shooting injures one in Shively.

MetroSafe confirms the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 3700 hundred block of Dixie Highway.           

One person was injured in the shooting, but the victim's condition is unclear.           

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this hour. If you have any information about this incident call Shively police.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories