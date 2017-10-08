Police investigate shooting in Shively

SHIVELY, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police are investigating after a shooting injures one in Shively.
MetroSafe confirms the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 3700 hundred block of Dixie Highway.
One person was injured in the shooting, but the victim's condition is unclear.
Police do not have a suspect in custody at this hour. If you have any information about this incident call Shively police.
