Police investigate shooting in Shively

SHIVELY, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police are investigating after a shooting injures one in Shively.

MetroSafe confirms the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 3700 hundred block of Dixie Highway.

One person was injured in the shooting, but the victim's condition is unclear.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this hour. If you have any information about this incident call Shively police.

