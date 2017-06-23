Police investigate shooting in Hurstbourne subdivision (Photo: Heather Fountaine)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Cheltenham Circle in the Hurstbourne subdivision before 6:00 Friday night.

The victim was found in the driveway of a home. Police say he is being treated at University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it is unclear what lead to the shooting, but police said it was not random.

Neighbors told WHAS11 News they heard a single gunshot. Neighbors said one woman lived in the home, but police say she is not the one who pulled the trigger.

Police said they are investigating every angle and would not clarify to say if this was a criminal case or a case of self-defense.

