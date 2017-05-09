Police investigate as car crashes into Bob Evans on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are working the scene of an accident after a car went into a building on Preston Highway.
According to MetroSafe, a car crashed into the Bob Evans at Preston Highway and Grade Lane around 7:30 p.m.
Injuries are being reported and the severity of them are unknown.
WHAS11 News has a crew headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.
