Police investigate after 3 homes shot in Campbellsville

Homes in Campbellsville shot at

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Campbellsville Police are investigating after three homes were shot in the last four days.

"I can't sleep I am having night terrors already. I stay at my neighbor’s house until my husband comes home," said Campbellsville resident Michelle, whose home was shot early Tuesday morning.

Michelle did not want to do an on camera interview while police are still searching for a suspect. She says her home was shot three times including through her daughter's bedroom wall and into her air conditioner. She says a bullet was found on her kitchen floor.

"I just don’t understand why people would go start shooting up neighborhoods for no reason," said Michelle.

Campbellsville Police say that the Coakley Street home was not the only one hit by gunfire in the last four days. On Saturday, a home on Lebanon Avenue was hit, and later Tuesday morning a home on Bell Avenue was shot at.

Thankfully no one was injured, but the close call is still frightening for Michelle to think about.

"It's still kind of hard because my grandson was home, my husband, any of us could have gotten shot or killed and this is no prank, you know," said Michelle.

Campbellsville Police tell us they believe a small caliber semi-automatic pistol was used in all three incidents. Right now, they do not have a suspect description and are asking for tips from the public.

"If anyone has any information you know put yourself in our position where your 4-year-old son or your 4-year-old grandson or anybody that you love dearly is in the home. You never think that anything like this is going to happen to you," said Michelle.

If you have any information about these shooting incidents, contact Campbellsville Police at 270-465-4122.

