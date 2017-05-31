Police in Shepherdsville stepping up presence

Rick McCubbin

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police in Shepherdsville said they are stepping up their presence.

Chief Rick McCubbin took to Facebook live on Wednesday saying the department will add more plain clothes officers and canines to cut down on crime, especially drug use.

“We’re going to get tougher on already existing laws...we're going to do what we can to take the drugs back,” McCubbin said.

McCubbin says he has the full support of the mayor and council.

He also says it is time to return to old fashion police work.

McCubbin took over the top job in January. He was in Bardstown before that.



