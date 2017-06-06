Police identify family killed in S. Indiana triple homicide

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Police say three people killed inside a rural home Sunday have now been identified.

Police say 58-year-old Danny Newlin, his wife 41-year-old Kelley and their 14-year-old son Austin were all shot to death in their home near Salem, Indiana.

Indiana State Police say 47-year-old Richard Lee Burton Jr. killed the family inside their home.

Burton was staying with the Newlins when the murders happened.

He was found dead inside his vehicle in Monroe County.

Police are awaiting toxicology results to determine how Burton died.

