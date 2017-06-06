Police ID suspect killed in multi-county pursuit, shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police have now identified a man involved in a multi-county chase Monday, ending in gunfire with him being killed.

Kentucky State Police say 45-year-old Edgar Mullins of Bardstown led police on a chase that began in downtown Louisville near East Jacob and Interstate 65 when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The chase would last nearly two hours and ended in Nelson County.

Police used tire deflation devices to stop Mullins – that’s when officials say he left his vehicle and started firing at police.

Mullins died in the exchange.

Four troopers with the Kentucky State Police are now on administrative leave along with two members of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and one member of the Bardstown Police Department.

