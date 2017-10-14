WHAS
Police: Columbia man dies in Adair Co. crash

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:51 PM. EDT October 14, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man has died following a crash in Adair County Saturday.

Police say they were investigating the crash just before noon on Holmes Bend Road, just 6 miles north of Columbia.

According to their preliminary investigation, 54-year-old John Bush was operating a motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve. His motorcycle left the roadway and struck an embankment. Bush was pronounced dead at the scene.

