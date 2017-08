investigation (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a child was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Monday.

Police say the 6-year-old was shot in the hand and believe it was self-inflicted and accidental.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Patton Court.

Officials say the child’s injuries are not life threatening.

