Police chase ends in Indiana field on June 29.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A police chase that started in Louisville ended in an Indiana field, just off of St. Joe Road.

The chase started in Louisville at 4:51 p.m. when LMPD officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a person wanted for second-degree robbery. That attempted traffic stop was at Miller Lane and Fitzgerald Road, that is in the area of Dixie and Cane Run.

From Louisville, the chase went to Indiana through New Albany and rural parts of Floyd County.

LMPD and Indiana State Police were involved in this chase.

