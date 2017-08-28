Police chase ends at Story, Adams streets

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A portion of Story Avenue is shut down after a police chase ends at Story and Adams streets.

The chase ended late Monday morning.

At one time, the vehicle was being chased by officers with Louisville Metro Police and Kentucky State Police.

It is not known at this time why police were trying to stop the vehicle.

