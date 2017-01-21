Police: About 100 pounds of marijuana found in home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Louisville man is facing a drug trafficking charge after officers found about 100 pounds of marijuana at his home.



The Courier-Journal reports that 40-year-old Reynel Garcia was arrested after a search warrant was served at his home Friday.



An arrest citation says after detectives entered the house, they recovered marijuana that was vacuumed sealed within two 50-gallon drums. The citation says detectives also found a large, undetermined amount of cash, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.



Garcia was arrested and charged with one count each of trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.