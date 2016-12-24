Police: 18-year-old faces murder in deadly Cooper Chapel Road crash

Jose Gomez (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in southern Jefferson County has been released from the hospital and now facing murder charges.

Metro Police have arrested Jose Gomez, 18, in connection to the deadly three-car crash Dec. 16 on Cooper Chapel Road.

The crash claimed the life of Martin Showalter, 59, and injured one other person.

Gomez is facing murder, DUI, driving without a license among other charges.

Police said Gomez admitted to drinking 8 beers before he got behind the wheel that night and hospital toxicology results showed his blood alcohol levels was over two times the legal limit.

Gomez is to be formally arraigned on the charges Dec. 27.