Plans for vacant lot in Russell neighborhood discussed at public meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The 24 acres of land at 30th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard still sits empty after plans for a Food Port fell through last summer due to financial issues.

“It’s an eyesore to see it just sitting there,” Sharla Martin who lives in the Russell Neighborhood, said.

Developers are hoping to change that. Four proposals were discussed Monday night to revive this property. There was standing room only as West Louisville residents listened to each proposal.

“If they could till the dirt, turn it over and create buildings, beautiful buildings on that land, it would be tremendous,” Martin said.

The Louisville Urban League is proposing this land be developed into a track and field facility for kids.

“We need something that's going to happen after 5 p.m. in our community. Businesses come and they close at 5 and they go home, this is about all day opportunity and that's what we need for our young people,” Sadiqa Reynolds with the Louisville Urban League, said.

Developers were also on hand at this meeting suggesting a food cooperative.

“The community would have a location to source local, fresh, affordable food products,” Cassia Herron with the Food Coop Initiative, said.

Another idea is to turn the ground into a Global Research Facility, with equipped laboratories.

“We're going to have a 24-hour child development center, we've got partnerships with U of L and JCTC so they'll have campuses on the development,” Matthew Harrell with Land Development Services said.

The final proposal is for a Heritage Garden, where the site would feature tools for healthier living.

“There are a number of places on this site that actually have activities, outdoor machines, where people can come and exercise,” Dana Seay with the Heritage Gardens initiative, said.

Residents say they're open to these ideas and are excited to be a part of this West Louisville transformation.

