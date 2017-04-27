John Schnatter (Photo: Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Conflict stemming from comments made weeks ago, boiled over between two of UofL's most powerful voices. Papa John President and CEO John Schnatter quietly resigning from the UofL Athletic Board last week, the public only found out Thursday morning.

"He gave no reason in his resignation and he wished the University of Louisville athletics association well,” UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel said.

The announcement came on the heels of controversial comments, where the pizza mogul seemed to criticize Athletics Director Tom Jurich for being quote, "invisible."

Following the athletic board meeting Thursday morning, Jurich told reporters he had nothing to do with Schnatter’s decision to resign. He then said his relationship with the billionaire is “fine”.

"Have you spoken with Mr. Schatter during the last couple of days?” one reporter asked.

Jurich replied, "No I have not."

"Do you plan on talking to him?"

"I don't know. I'm sure I'll see him around,” Jurich said.

Although no longer on the athletics board, Schnatter still holds a stake in the university. His company's name is expected to remain on the football stadium.

As for his relationship with Jurich, some claim it’s in need of some repair.

"I think the naming rights and things like that will continue to move forward. I think it’s going to be a longer process to get the personal relationship back in order between John Schnatter and Tom Jurich,” Jason Anderson, who hosts ESPN “The Zone,” said.

Schnatter is still active on two other UofL boards. University leaders report they have no reason to believe he will be resigning from either.

