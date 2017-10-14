Pitino's case to be heard Monday

Mar 19, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino reacts against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Thomas Joseph-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Joseph, Thomas Joseph)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – University of Louisville Head Basketball Coach Rick Pitino's case is expected to go before the Athletic's Association Board Monday.

The University of Louisville had to give 10 days’ notice before it could take any final action against Pitino. That time frame is up on Monday.



Pitino has said he will be vindicated in the FBI investigation and his attorney Steve Pence says it will be a bare-knuckle fight over his contract and a payout if he's fired.



Pitino remains on unpaid administrative leave.

