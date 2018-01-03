Pitino's attorney's ask for countersuit to be dismissed

Mar 19, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino reacts against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Thomas Joseph-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Joseph, Thomas Joseph)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Attorneys for former coach Rick Pitino are asking for the countersuit filed against him by the University of Louisville Athletic Association to be dismissed.



The document disputes all claims made in the athletic association countersuit and is asking for legal fees to be paid.



The countersuit demands that Pitino repay losses that may arise from damaged business relationships, the loss of records or wins including the 2013 men's basketball national championship as well as "bonuses and other compensation" paid between 2012-2015.



Pitino's lawsuit against the athletic association asks for more than $35 million for breach of contract. He is also suing Adidas for an undisclosed amount, accusing the apparel company of damaging his reputation and inflicting emotional distress.

