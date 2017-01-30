Pitino, Cards weigh in on immigration ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – President Trump’s immigration ban could have unintended consequences for college athletes as schools scramble to find out what the new rules mean for them.

At least for now, it doesn't appear that Anas Mahmoud, Deng Adel, or Mangok Mathiang have anything to fear when it comes to the immigration ban, but it has raised questions for the trio that they never thought they would have to answer when they came to this country.

In the hours leading up to their big game against NC State, members of the University of Louisville basketball team admit their focus wasn’t on the game, but a new immigration ban.

“I don’t know when it came out,” center Anas Mahmoud said. “I woke up and I was checking my Twitter and found out.”

As a practicing Muslim, Mahmoud said he was worried about being able to visit his parents in Egypt. After a little research, his concern turned to teammates Deng Adel and Mangok Mathiang who were born in Sudan.

“My mom called me today, and she asked about it,” forward Deng Adel said. “I told her I’m at this University, and if there is a way I wanted to go home this summer there is a way that can be done because I don’t have any dual citizenship.”

“It did concern me because I didn’t know which countries were on the list,” Mahmoud said. “I checked the countries and I found Egypt isn’t on it.”

“For me and Mangok especially we’re fully Australian citizens,” Adel said. “I’m not really into politics or anything like that, but I’m just happy I’m here right now.”

While it didn’t affect his players on the court against North Carolina State on Sunday, Coach Rick Pitino didn’t mince his words in his post-game comments.

“This country right now is almost like the Hatfield’s and the McCoy’s a little bit,” Pitino said. “Sometimes I think I’m living in two different countries the way people act.”

Pitino said he didn’t want to get into his political views or offend anybody he left with this nugget on the immigration ban.

“I don’t think they talked things out,” Pitino said. “I don’t think they said, ‘What are the bad points of this decision’. Nobody once said a basketball player, track star, or a soccer player. Nobody brought it up so obviously there are no athletes in the cabinet.”

Kentucky freshman forward Wenyen Gabriel is also from the Sudan which is one of the countries included in the ban.

At this time it does not appear that he will be affected since his family moved to Egypt to flee from the civil war that divided his homeland when he was just two-years-old.

