Pinson named executive director at Public Service Commission

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A panel that regulates utilities across Kentucky has a new executive director.

The Public Service Commission named Gwen R. Pinson on Monday to the role. Pinson previously served as executive director of the Office of General Counsel in the Finance and Administration Cabinet. She succeeds Talina Mathews, who was appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin to serve a four-year term on the panel.

The Public Service Commission regulates over 1,500 utilities around the state including companies that provide electric, gas, water and phone service. Some of the areas regulated by the commission include proposals for rate increases, boundary changes and plant construction. The panel also hears consumer complaints.

Pinson received her bachelor's degree in business administration from Morehead State and her law degree from the University of Kentucky.

