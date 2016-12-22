Pig truck overturned on Highway 56

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities had quite a problem on their hands Thursday morning after a semi-truck loaded with pigs overturned on Highway 56 in Daviess County.

Of the 200 or so pigs none died but about a half dozen were injured.

Crews set up fences to try to keep the pigs in one area before eventually being transported to O’Bryen Farms where a veterinarian reassessed them.

No word on if the driver was hurt or what caused the semi to overturn.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

