Pig truck overturned on Highway 56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities had quite a problem on their hands Thursday morning after a semi-truck loaded with pigs overturned on Highway 56 in Daviess County.
Of the 200 or so pigs none died but about a half dozen were injured.
Crews set up fences to try to keep the pigs in one area before eventually being transported to O’Bryen Farms where a veterinarian reassessed them.
No word on if the driver was hurt or what caused the semi to overturn.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
