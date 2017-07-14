Pick 6: July 14-16

Pick 6 with Sherlene Shanklin

1- It’s Free Summer Movies at the Iroquois Park Amphitheater. This Saturday’s movie is “Zootopia”.“Movies Under the Stars” begin at 8:00pm. The Iroquois Amphitheater is located at 1080 Amphitheater Road in Iroquois Park.

2- It’s been one year since the reopening of Superchefs located at 1702 Bardstown Road. They will celebrate throughout the day with supporters. It will be from 8:00am to 3:00pm. At 11:00am, Darnell “Superchef” Ferguson will sign his new book. For additional information go to www.iamsuperchef.com.

3- Tonight at 11:59pm it’s the Yacht Rock Revue on the Belle of Louisville. Tickets range from $15 to $25. Fans who love 70’s music will hear music that Hall and Oats, The Who and Led Zeppelin made famous.

4- It’s Aesop Rock and Open Mike Eagel, Saturday, July 15th at the Mercury Ballroom at 11:59pm. The event is for 18 and older. Doors of the venue will open one hour prior to the concert. Tickets start at $27.

5- Darnell “Super Chef” Ferguson releases his new book on the one year anniversary of the opening of his restaurant Super Chefs. On Saturday, July 15th, Darnell and his Super Chef team will celebrate overcoming obstacles from fire to flood but their faith is what got them to see this day. At 11:00 am Darnell will host a book launch & signing session of his book entitled “Knowing is half the fight…Cooking is the other”. Super Chefs located at 1702 Bardstown Road.

6- Sunday, July 16th is Natonal Ice Cream Day. Several ice cream shops in the area is offering coupons and discounts. For the full list, check out this link: https://www.offers.com/blog/post/national-ice-cream-day-2017/

