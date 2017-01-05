WHAS
PHOTOS: Snow across Kentuckiana

WHAS 10:13 AM. EST January 05, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The first accumulating snow of the season has arrived in Kentuckiana. 

Show us what it looks like in your area by sending snow photos to your photos@whas11.com.

Click here to see the snow that fell across Kentuckiana.


