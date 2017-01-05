WHAS
PHOTOS: Pets around Kentuckiana enjoy the snow

WHAS 2:01 PM. EST January 05, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Many pets are out enjoying the first accumulating snowfall of 2017. 

Send a picture of your pet out in the snow to yourphotos@whas11.com.

