Phoenix School wins national challenge, wins grant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Phoenix School of Discovery has received a big honor.

The school was named one of 5 national grand prize winners in the Lead-to-Feed Challenge.

The project is to encourage middle and high school students in leadership skills by completing a service project around a community need involving a public non-profit.

A $20,000 check was presented to the school’s chosen charity, The Kentucky Refugee Ministry.

The school also received $10,000 in technology grants.

More than 500 students formed teams and helped more than a dozen charities in the community.

