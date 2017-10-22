WHAS
Close

Phase 2 of Eastern Pkwy. Project to begin Monday

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 7:08 AM. EDT October 22, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Phase two of the Louisville Water Company's Eastern Parkway Project is expected to get underway Monday.

Crews will focus on the section of Eastern Parkway from Beargrass Creek and Poplar Level Road to Crittenden Drive and I-65.

The work includes installing a new water main inside an original pipe from the 1930s.

While there will be some traffic detours, you will not lose water service during construction.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories