Phase 2 of Eastern Pkwy. Project to begin Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Phase two of the Louisville Water Company's Eastern Parkway Project is expected to get underway Monday.

Crews will focus on the section of Eastern Parkway from Beargrass Creek and Poplar Level Road to Crittenden Drive and I-65.

The work includes installing a new water main inside an original pipe from the 1930s.



While there will be some traffic detours, you will not lose water service during construction.

