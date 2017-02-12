Petition calls on Mayor Fischer to declare Louisville a sanctuary city

Linda Erzinger, center, holds heart shaped sanctuary for all sign, during a rally before a Metro Council meeting at City Hall in Louisville, KY. Feb. 9, 2017 (Photo: By Frankie Steele, Special to CJ)

A social justice group plans to deliver a petition to Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday calling on him to declare Louisville a sanctuary city.

Mijente Louisville, which focuses on immigrant's rights and various other issues, said in a news release that a small group will take the petition to the mayor's office at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The petition calls on Fischer "to take action to protect immigrants and refugees in Louisville," the release said.

Mijente spokesperson Jesus Ibañez said the group will deliver two petitions (one from Mijente Louisville and another from change.org) that have more than 2,000 signatures combined.

Mijente Louisville was one of the groups behind a Thursday effort to pressure Metro Council to adopt immigrant protections. The Sanctuary Coalition also included the Fairness Campaign, Showing Up for Racial Justice, Looking for Lilith and Black Lives Matter Louisville.

While the mayor has said Louisville police officers currently do not arrest people for living illegally in the U.S., he has warned against declaring Louisville a sanctuary city, saying that the term its politically divisive.

Phillip Bailey contributed to this report.

