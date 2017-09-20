Person trapped in vehicle after semi overturns on I-65 ramp

1412_accident_generic_2012.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – MetroSafe confirms a semi has overturned on the I-65 ramp to Outer Loop, and a second vehicle is involved in the accident.

A person in that second vehicle is trapped in a wooded area near the ramp, and emergency personnel are working to get to them. That person’s injuries are unknown.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident.

