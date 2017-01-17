Person hit on I-264W while removing debris; suspected vehicle flees scene

groovy_investigation_generic_graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a hit and run on I-264W near Manslick Road involving a pedestrian.

LMPD said a Ford F-550 flatbed pickup truck was involved in a single vehicle collision on I-264W around 10:30 a.m. The driver of that vehicle was attempting to remove some debris from the middle of the road when, according to a witnesses, a vehicle struck the driver and fled the scene going west on I-264.

LMPD said it appears a black SUV hit the truck driver.

The driver was transported to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to LMPD.

The traffic unit is investigating.

