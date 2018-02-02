WHAS
Close

Person found shot at Dixie and Hill

WHAS 8:12 PM. EST February 02, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person was found shot at Dixie and Hill St.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

This is the third shooting of the day.

Check back for updates.

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories