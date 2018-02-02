Close Person found shot at Dixie and Hill WHAS 8:12 PM. EST February 02, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person was found shot at Dixie and Hill St.The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.This is the third shooting of the day.Check back for updates. © 2018 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality Indiana police officer fires at actor First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino More Stories Gov. Bevin criticizes lawmakers for lack of focus on… Feb. 2, 2018, 5:24 p.m. One dead in Newburg shooting Feb. 2, 2018, 6:49 p.m. VERIFY: Can holding your sneeze blow a hole in your throat? Feb. 1, 2018, 7:48 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs