People rally to turn Louisville Metro into safe haven for immigrants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A group chanted outside Metro Council on Thursday sending a message of compassion to immigrants



The rally comes only an hour after a federal appeals court chose not to reinstate a ban on travelers coming from seven Muslim-majority countries. The issue playing out nationally and locally.

“It's not just a national, it's not somewhere else, it's happening here in our own backyard,” said Jesus Ibanez who supports Louisville as a safe haven.



Inside the Council Chambers, people were asking that Louisville Metro be a safe haven for immigrants.



“Here in Louisville, there's just such already just a welcoming sense and to have the city be designated as such, in an open defiance that's being implemented by the federal government would be a wonderful thing for me,” said Jessica Harper, another person in favor of the safe haven.



On Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Schools passed a similar resolution. The city of Louisville doesn't have a resolution written yet to vote on, but Councilwoman Jessica Green says there's a group of people working on one.

“We don't want to do anything to antagonize ourselves to the federal or to the state government, but I do feel that we owe it to ourselves, to all of the individuals in this community, who live here, who work here, who play here, to make them feel wanted and make all of us feel safe,” said Jessica Green, District 1.



People at the meeting are questioning just how compassionate Louisville is.



“Are we going to be a community that protects all of our people or are we going to let some of our folks be literally dragged away,” said Carla Wallace.

A resolution from Metro Council could be written as early as next week.



