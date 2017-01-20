Pence's hometown celebrates inauguration

JAN 20: US Vice President-elect Mike Pence arrives for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump became the 45th president of the U.S. (Photo: Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WHAS11) -- While all eyes were on Washington D.C. local folks in Columbus, Indiana, were celebrating the success of one of their own.

In a room that is generally designated for city council meetings, dozens have gathered here in Columbus, to witness a day they say is historic as native son Mike Pence is sworn in as Vice President.



"This is a great day not just for our city, or our state, or our country, but any American,” said Columbus City Council President, Frank Miller.



As Pence is sworn into office and makes the full-time move to Washington, the people of Columbus say they will miss seeing him around town.



"I was at the post office after he got elected, and the next thing I know he's walking in to drop off a letter,” said Bartholomew Co. Clerk, Jay Phelps.



"Mike is exactly what he comes across as,” said Mary Ferdon. “He's very caring, smart, and his faith and his family are very important to him.”



"We all still call him Mike, and I honestly believe the Vice President is ok with that,” said Miller. “He knows that we have his back here."



It's that charm learned here in small town USA that has brought together people from all walks of life, and all political parties to support their friend and neighbor as they look forward to a future full of possibilities.



"I honestly think one day he will be our president,” said Phelps.



City workers are also busy today hanging up signs as you enter town designating Columbus as the hometown of Mike Pence.

Those signs will soon hold the Vice Presidential seal pending approval.

