Pedestrian struck on Shelbyville Rd

Pedestrian struck at Chadwick and Shelbyville (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – According to MetroSafe, a pedestrian has been struck on Shelbyville Rd. near Chadwick Rd.

There is no word on the condition of the victim, but officials confirmed it was an adult riding a moped.

Shelbyville is shut down in both directions between Chadwick Rd. and Hurstbourne Pkwy.

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene to gather information. Check back for updates.

© 2017 WHAS-TV