Pedestrian struck on Shelbyville Rd

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – According to MetroSafe, a pedestrian has been struck on Shelbyville Rd. near Chadwick Rd.
There is no word on the condition of the victim, but officials confirmed it was an adult riding a moped.
Shelbyville is shut down in both directions between Chadwick Rd. and Hurstbourne Pkwy.
WHAS11 has a crew at the scene to gather information. Check back for updates.
