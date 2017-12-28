WHAS
Pedestrian struck on Shelbyville Rd

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:03 PM. EST December 28, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) According to MetroSafe, a pedestrian has been struck on Shelbyville Rd. near Chadwick Rd.

 

There is no word on the condition of the victim, but officials confirmed it was an adult riding a moped.

 

Shelbyville is shut down in both directions between Chadwick Rd. and Hurstbourne Pkwy.

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene to gather information. Check back for updates.

