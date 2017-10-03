Pedestrian struck, killed on I-64 East, police say

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-64 East Tuesday night.

Officials say the incident happened on I-64 East just outside the Gene Snyder Freeway just before 8:30 p.m. after a victim was struck by a car.

Police are trying to determine how and why the victim was on the interstate.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

I-64 East near the collision scene is shut down while the investigation continues. Officials with Trimarc say the area could be closed up to four hours.

Traffic is being diverted onto the Gene Snyder Freeway.

