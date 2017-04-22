Pedestrian struck, killed on East Indian Trail

LMPD police lights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- LMPD Sixth Division officers were dispatched to East Indian Trail and Ironwood just before 5:30 Saturday morning on a pedestrian struck at that location.

Upon arrival they located the body of a woman in her 30s who had been hit by a moving vehicle traveling westbound on Indian Trail.

Investigators believe the woman may have been returning from a convenience store. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say the driver of the vehicle stopped and got out of the car to assess the damage, which included a cracked windshield and a deployed airbag. The driver then got back into the vehicle and left the scene, witnesses said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 574-LMPD.

