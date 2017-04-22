WHAS
Close

Pedestrian struck, killed on East Indian Trail

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 3:28 PM. EDT April 22, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- LMPD Sixth Division officers were dispatched to East Indian Trail and Ironwood just before 5:30 Saturday morning on a pedestrian struck at that location. 

Upon arrival they located the body of a woman in her 30s who had been hit by a moving vehicle traveling westbound on Indian Trail. 

Investigators believe the woman may have been returning from a convenience store.  She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Witnesses say the driver of the vehicle stopped and got out of the car to assess the damage, which included a cracked windshield and a deployed airbag. The driver then got back into the vehicle and left the scene, witnesses said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories