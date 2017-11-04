Pedestrian struck, killed in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck downtown Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Roy Wilkins Avenue and West Jefferson Street just after 8 p.m., according to MetroSafe.

Officials have confirmed one fatality and it’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.

LMPD has blocked traffic off at 10th, 11th and 12th Streets between West Jefferson Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as details become available.

© 2017 WHAS-TV