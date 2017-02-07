Pedestrian struck in St. Matthews, police say

(Photo: Steven Peake, Photographer, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – St. Matthews police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck near Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 4001 block of Dutchman’s Lane just after 7 p.m., according to MetroSafe.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle did stop.

