Pedestrian struck in St. Matthews, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – St. Matthews police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck near Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to the 4001 block of Dutchman’s Lane just after 7 p.m., according to MetroSafe.
Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle did stop.
