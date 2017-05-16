WHAS
Pedestrian hit on Westport Road in front of middle school

WHAS 3:06 PM. EDT May 16, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A pedestrian was struck in the 8100 block of Westport Road, according to MetroSafe.

This happened in front of Westport Middle School.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital.

