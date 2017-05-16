Close Pedestrian hit on Westport Road in front of middle school WHAS 3:06 PM. EDT May 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A pedestrian was struck in the 8100 block of Westport Road, according to MetroSafe.This happened in front of Westport Middle School.The pedestrian was transported to the hospital. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Suspects ID'd in shooting death of Bardstown teen Is apple cider vinegar really a miracle drink? Controversial art removed from 21c restaurant I-64 west closed until 5 a.m. Community raises money for retired sportswriter Duke Energy to hear public comments on coal ash ponds Bullitt Co. mom gives birth on I-65 on Moither's Day T.G. talks temps in upper 80's The Vault: The winding path of Kentucky Kingdom Teen Who Died Had Too Much Caffeine More Stories Trump defends sharing 'facts' with Russians amid… May 16, 2017, 2:51 p.m. 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Ronan Dr. in PRP May 16, 2017, 11:34 a.m. Coast Guard searching for plane that vanished near Bahamas May 16, 2017, 12:56 p.m.
