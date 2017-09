Pedestrian dies after struck by car on Taylor Blvd. (Photo: Heather Fountaine)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A pedestrian has died after he was struck at Taylor Blvd. and Walter.

According to police, the man ran into the street and struck a vehicle. He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No charges are expected against the driver.

